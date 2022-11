Lazar (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Friday against LA, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lazar has been out of action since Oct. 24, missing the last 10 games. Lazar will likely be a bottom-six forward should he see action Friday, with Vasili Podkolzin (facial injury) sitting this one out. Lazar has a goal in seven games this season.