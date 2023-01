Lazar posted an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Lazar has been a regular presence on the Canucks' fourth line, but this was his first point since Nov. 21. The 27-year-old adds next to nothing on offense -- he has three points, 46 shots on goal, 104 hits and a minus-5 rating through 38 appearances, so he won't be on the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.