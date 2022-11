Lazar (undisclosed) said he's day-to-day at this stage of his recovery, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Thursday.

Lazar isn't sure exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, but he hopes to return as soon as possible. He last played on Oct. 24 and is expected to serve in a bottom-six capacity when he's healthy. He has a goal, eight blocks and 17 hits in seven contests this season.