Lazar (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Nashville.

Coach Rick Tocchet told reporters Tuesday that Lazar did not make the trip with the team to Nashville, so the Canucks forward probably won't be available for Thursday's matchup in St. Louis either. The 28-year-old is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 15 against the Rangers. Lazar has five points, 54 shots on goal, 49 blocks and 124 hits in 45 games this season.