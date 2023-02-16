Lazar (lower body) is questionable Saturday versus Philadelphia, according to Randip Janda of Sportsnet.
Lazar was injured against the Rangers and was unable to return for third period action. Lazar potted his third goal of the season early in the game and has five points in 45 games for the Canucks.
