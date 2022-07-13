Lazar put pen to paper on a three-year, $3 million deal with the Canucks on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lazar set a new career high in goals this season (eight) and was able to reach the 15-point threshold for just the third time in his eight-year NHL career. Given his limited offensive upside, the 27-year-old center should be expected to fill a bottom-six role with his new club and is unlikely to see much in the way of power-play opportunities. As such, Lazar figures to be a low-end fantasy target heading into the 2022-23 campaign.