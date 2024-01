Joshua put home the empty-net goal to seal a 5-2 win over the Islanders Tuesday night.

Joshua continues to thrive on Vancouver's third line with Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland. Joshua has 12 points in his last 12 contests, putting his total at 20 points through 40 games this season. He contributes in other categories as well, with his 37 PIM, 119 hits, and plus-14 rating.