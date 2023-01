Joshua scored a goal on two shots and logged four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Joshua continues to make a good first impression on new head coach Rick Tocchet. With a pair of goals, one assist and 10 hits over his last three games, Joshua has moved up into a middle-six role. The 26-year-old has a career-high 12 points with 111 hits, 50 PIM, 44 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 46 appearances this season.