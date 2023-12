Joshua registered an assist, three hits and five PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Joshua fought Jacob Middleton in the second period. In the third, the 27-year-old Canucks winger helped out on a Teddy Blueger tally. Joshua has two goals and a helper, along with 13 PIM, over his last seven outings. He's up to eight points, 76 hits, 31 PIM, 26 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 26 contests overall, mainly playing in a third-line role.