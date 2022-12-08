Joshua scored twice on five shots and added a fighting major in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Joshua missed two games with an undisclosed injury, but he made a bunch of noise in his return. He scored twice in the first period, with the latter goal coming on the power play, and he added a fight with Radim Simek between the goals. Joshua nearly had a hat trick, but his potential goal in the second period was overturned for goalie interference. This was the 26-year-old's first multi-goal game, and he's up to six tallies, two assists, 24 shots on net, 37 PIM, 55 hits and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests. He should continue to be a fixture on the Canucks' fourth line.