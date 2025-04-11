Joshua scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Joshua has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last seven games, a span in which he has two goals and three assists. The 28-year-old winger is up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 188 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 54 contests overall. He continues to see bottom-six minutes and is not currently in the power-play mix, so he has little to offer to fantasy managers besides hits and PIM.