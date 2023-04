Joshua logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Joshua's gone seven games without a goal, but he's picked up three helpers in that span. The 26-year-old winger set up Cole McWard's first NHL tally 9:03 into the game. Joshua has 11 goals, 12 assists, 68 shots on net, 216 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 76 outings this season. His increased scoring and strong physical play has made Joshua a viable depth option in fantasy in 2022-23.