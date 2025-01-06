Joshua, who suffered an apparent leg injury against Nashville on Friday per The Vancouver Sun, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Joshua's IR designation was retroactive but he'll still be out of action for at least the Canucks' next two games. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old winger was mired in a seven-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 18 versus Utah. With Joshua on the shelf, the Canucks recalled Jonathan Lekkerimaki from AHL Abbotsford in a corresponding move.