Joshua (upper body) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and play Thursday versus Dallas, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Joshua has 13 goals, 26 points, 46 PIM and 195 hits in 53 contests this season. He was last in the lineup Feb. 13. The 27-year-old is projected to serve on the second line alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser in his return, but Joshua might not be deployed on the power play.