Joshua scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Joshua snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally, which held up as the game-winner. The 27-year-old didn't get moved up amid the Canucks' lineup shuffle Friday, but he was able to get on the scoresheet. He's at three goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 57 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests, primarily filling a third-line role.