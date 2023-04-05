Joshua notched an assist, two PIM and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Joshua has been solid lately with two goals and three helpers over his last seven games. He;s been able to stick in a top-line role at even strength, playing alongside Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko. For the season, Joshua's enjoyed a mini-breakout with 22 points, 67 shots on net, 209 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 74 appearances.