Joshua picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Joshua has a goal and an assist over his last two games -- he's had a hot start in the Rick Tocchet era. The 26-year-old Joshua is up to 11 points, 42 shots on net, 107 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 45 contests. His physical play could make him worth a look in deep fantasy formats if he can keep up this offense, but it's not expected that will happen.