Joshua notched an assist, five hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Joshua has a helper in each of the last two games. He was scratched Thursday versus the Sharks, but he's since responded well upon rejoining the lineup. The 27-year-old winger has three points, 32 hits, 11 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances. He'll likely continue to see fairly steady bottom-six minutes, though he needs to remain a physical force to stay on head coach Rick Tocchet's good side.