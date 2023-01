Joshua scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and logged five PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Joshua's first goal since he scored twice versus the Sharks on Dec. 7. He had just one assist in the 19 games in between tallies -- the 26-year-old hasn't generated much offense from a fourth-line role. He's at seven goals, three helpers, 41 shots on net, 105 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 44 contests overall.