Joshua scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-2, logged four hits and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Joshua left an imprint all over this game, doing work both with offense and with his signature physicality. The 27-year-old snapped a seven-game point drought with the three-point effort, and he also logged his first fight since Dec. 7. He's been a strong fit on the third line this season, racking up a career-best 13 goals and 26 points while adding 69 shots on net, 174 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 53 appearances.