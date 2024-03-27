Joshua (upper body) could be an option versus Dallas on Thursday, telling reporters, "Yeah, possibly. I'm not sure yet. We'll talk about it and see how the morning goes, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

At this point, Joshua should probably be considered a game-time decision heading into Thursday's tilt, though the fact that he skated in a second-line role Wednesday would be a strong indication he's nearing a return. If he does suit up against the Stars, it would be the 27-year-old winger's first appearance since Feb. 13 versus Chicago -- a game in which he racked up three points.