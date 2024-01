Joshua scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Joshua put the Canucks ahead 2-1 in the final minute of the second period, poking a rebound past Connor Ingram for the eventual game-winner. The 27-year-old Joshua now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) through 44 games this season, one shy of his career high.