Joshua scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

The goal was Joshua's first point since Dec. 18. He was held off the scoresheet for 11 contests and missed another 11 games due to a leg injury in that span. The 28-year-old has gotten a look with the second power-play unit recently, which could help him get his offense on track. For the season, Joshua has three goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 96 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances.