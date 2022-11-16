Joshua scored a goal during 11:21 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

Joshua opened the scoring Tuesday after getting help from his fourth-line mates. William Lockwood, an AHL call-up, initially won a puck battle behind the net. Nils Aman then gained possession and passed to Joshua, who connected on his third goal this season, igniting Tuesday's scoring spree. It was the 26-year-old center's first goal (and point) in five outings. Joshua, who has just three shots in his past seven games, converted on his lone shot Tuesday.