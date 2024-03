Joshua (upper body) is expected to miss another 10-14 days, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 on Friday.

Joshua hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 13. He has 13 goals, 26 points, 46 PIM and 195 hits in 53 outings in 2023-24. When Joshua returns, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.