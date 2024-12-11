Joshua scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Joshua's first goal of the season came against his former team. The 28-year-old has held down a middle-six role over the last month, picking up three points, four shots on net, 13 PIM and 47 hits over 13 contests. He'll need to up his shot volume to have more success, but he can still make an impact with physical play.