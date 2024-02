Joshua (upper body) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Jets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Joshua was injured Tuesday versus the Blackhawks and will miss at least two games. The 27-year-old has been impactful with 26 points, 183 hits and 46 PIM over 53 contests this season. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return when the Canucks begin a road trip Monday in Minnesota.