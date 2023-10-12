Joshua scored a goal on two shots, added seven PIM and doled out two hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Joshua begins 2023-24 in his familiar bottom-six role. He was able to tack on the Canucks' last goal in the blowout victory. The 27-year-old broke out for 23 points, 60 PIM and 222 hits in 79 contests last season, though it's unlikely he'll play above the third line this year.