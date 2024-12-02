Joshua logged an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Joshua has a pair of helpers over nine games this season. The 28-year-old winger has also brought plenty of physicality with at least two hits in every game, totaling 38 overall. He's held onto a middle-six role and will likely continue to see steady playing time, though with just two shots on net so far, he's not pushing enough on offense to bolster his fantasy value.
