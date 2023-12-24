Joshua scored a goal, doled out four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Joshua continued his strong play of late -- he has five goals and two assists over his last six games. The 27-year-old continues to click on the third line with Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland, giving an already strong Vancouver offense a little more scoring depth. Joshua is up to nine tallies, 15 points, 37 shots on net, 105 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 34 contests this season.