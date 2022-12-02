Joshua scored a goal, logged five hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Joshua broke up Spencer Knight's shutout bid at 12:26 of the second period. That was it for the Canucks' scoring in the contest. Joshua has two goals and an assist in his last eight outings, accounting for half of his six points through 23 games overall. He's added 19 shots on net, 32 PIM and 55 hits while playing a steady role on the fourth line.