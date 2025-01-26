Joshua (leg) participated in Sunday's practice.
Joshua has missed the last 10 games but feels close to being ready to return to the lineup. However, it remains unclear when he will be back in action. The 28-year-old forward has compiled two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 83 hits through 24 appearances this season. Once healthy, Joshua could replace Max Sasson or Phil Di Giuseppe in Vancouver's bottom-six group.
More News
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Designated for IR•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Posts helper in overtime win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Garners first helper of season•