Joshua logged an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Joshua helped out on a Nils Aman tally in the second period. This was Joshua's fourth point in the last six games, a span in which he also has 19 hits. The 26-year-old is doing fairly well in a third-line role lately, and he's up to 13 points, 46 shots on net, 120 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 49 outings overall. While he's already secured a career year in most areas, he's still not productive enough to help in a majority of fantasy formats.