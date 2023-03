Joshua recorded two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Joshua has a goal and two helpers over his last three contests following a seven-game slump. He set up tallies by Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries that helped the Canucks solidify their lead Saturday. It's been a solid year for Joshua -- he's at nine goals, eight assists, 55 shots on net, 166 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 62 outings as a fixture in the bottom six.