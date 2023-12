Joshua scored a goal, doled out eight hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Joshua has managed two goals and 33 hits over his last 11 contests. The 27-year-old winger continues to play on the third line, and that's about as good as it's going to get without a substantial uptick in offense. Joshua has produced seven points, 26 shots on net, 26 PIM and 73 hits through 25 outings overall.