Joshua scored a goal, notched an assist, levied three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Joshua ended a five-game slump with his two-point effort. The 26-year-old reached the 10-goal mark for the first time in his three-year career. He's added nine assists, 58 shots on net, 185 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 68 outings in a bottom-six role.