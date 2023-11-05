Joshua logged an assist and seven hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Joshua was scratched for Thursday's 10-1 blowout win over the Sharks, but head coach Rick Tocchet put him back in the lineup just one game later. The 27-year-old Joshua did his part, setting up a Pius Suter goal in the second period and adding a season-high hit total in a close contest. Joshua hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Opening Night versus the Oilers. The winger has two points, 27 hits, 11 PIM, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances.