Joshua notched an assist, five hits and a fighting major in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Joshua helped out on an Andrei Kuzmenko goal in the second period. In the third, the game turned chippy, with Joshua fighting Keegan Kolesar. Through 20 contests, Joshua is no stranger to the sin bin -- he's picked up 30 PIM to go with five points, 45 hits and 16 shots on goal while logging fourth-line minutes.