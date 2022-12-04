Joshua (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Joshua was initially set to move up to the third line and see power-play time, but it appears he has a minor injury. Brock Boeser will instead take that role after initially being expected to sit as a healthy scratch.
