Joshua scored a goal on four shots and doled out seven hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Joshua extended the Canucks' lead to 3-1 in the third period, though it didn't stick. The 26-year-old's seven hits matched his season high, and it's his physicality that keeps him on the fringe of fantasy rosters in deep formats. He entered Monday with no points in his last seven games, but he's had a career year with nine goals and six helpers through 60 contests. Joshua has added 159 hits, 53 shots on net, 54 PIM and a minus-15 rating.