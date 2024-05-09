Joshua tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Joshua got Vancouver on the board in the opening minute of the second period, beating Stuart Skinner off a rebound, before adding a pair of assists later in the contest. The goal was Joshua's first since he scored a pair in the opening game of Round 1 against Nashville. The 27-year-old winger now has three goals and seven points through seven games in the playoffs after tallying a career-high 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 63 regular-season contests.