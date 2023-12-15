Joshua scored twice on three shots, added six hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Joshua had the Canucks' second and third goals, though the Panthers put the latter of his two tallies into their own net. The 27-year-old winger hasn't been all that consistent on offense this season, but he's up to four points over six outings in December while filling a third-line role. He's produced six goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 31 PIM, 89 hits and a plus-6 rating over 29 contests this season. Joshua had a career-high 23 points in 79 games last season, and he's on pace to beat that mark in 2023-24.