Dakota scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Joshua opened the scoring 2:51 into the first period, finishing a feed from Connor Garland off the rush, before returning the favor with an assist on Garland's tally in the third. The 27-year-old Joshua's been on a nice run of late, picking up four goals and six points in his last five games. Overall, he's up to 14 points (eight goals, six assists) through 33 contests this year, putting him well on pace to surpass his career high of 23 points set last season.