Joshua tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Joshua extended Vancouver's lead to 3-0 late in the second period, backhanding a loose puck past Jake Allen for his first goal since the Canucks' opener on Oct. 11. He'd add a second point with an assist on Brock Boeser's empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old Joshua now has four points (a goal and three assists) in his last five games following an eight-game scoring drought. He's up to five points (two goals, three assists) through 14 games in a bottom-six role this season.