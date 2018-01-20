Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Back issue behind him

Sedin is no longer dealing with the back spasms that caused him to miss last Sunday's game.

Sedin appears good to go heading into Saturday's matchup, but that should be confirmed when the lines are released during warmups, if not before then. The veteran winger has been on a bit of a point binge recently when on the ice, racking up five of them (two goals, three assists) over his last four tilts. He should slot back into his normal top-six role with the Canucks on Saturday assuming his back doesn't act up again.