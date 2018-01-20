Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Back issue behind him
Sedin is no longer dealing with the back spasms that caused him to miss last Sunday's game.
Sedin appears good to go heading into Saturday's matchup, but that should be confirmed when the lines are released during warmups, if not before then. The veteran winger has been on a bit of a point binge recently when on the ice, racking up five of them (two goals, three assists) over his last four tilts. He should slot back into his normal top-six role with the Canucks on Saturday assuming his back doesn't act up again.
More News
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Posts two points•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Records three assists in victory•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Three points highlight milestone night•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches fifth goal in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...