Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects pair of assists
Sedin registered a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 5-3 road win over the Flames.
This was Sedin's first multi-point game of the season, and he's inconsistently produced three goals and five assists through 15 games this season. He and twin brother Henrik's best days are behind them, but there's no expiration date on natural talent, so consider them decent, no-frills fantasy option for season-long leagues with Daniel being the superior option.
