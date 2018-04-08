Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Finishes without a point in final game

Sedin posted five shots on goal in the last NHL game of his career. The Canucks lost in a shootout, 3-2.

The veteran forward didn't register a point, but he did score in the shootout, which is the last thing he did in his NHL career. Sedin recorded 23 goals and 55 points in 81 games this season. He killed fantasy owners with a career-worst minus-21 rating, but those scoring numbers were very respectable for the 37-year-old. He finished his career with 393 goals and 1,041 points in 1,305 games.