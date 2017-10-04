Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Held pointless during preseason

Sedin was held without a point in three preseason games.

While the preseason holds little value, Sedin is locked into a top-line role with his brother and appears set for a decent campaign in 2017-18. He's stated to the media that he won't play outside of Vancouver and is expected to retire as a Canuck. Newcomer Thomas Vanek was the Sedin twins' linemate at practice on Wednesday, but it's possible they play alongside a different winger on opening night. The focus is on the youngsters in Vancouver right now, but Sedin remains a solid scorer who should improve on the lackluster 15 goals he netted last season.