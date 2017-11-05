Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Logs just 8:38 of ice time Saturday
Sedin skated a season-low 8:38 in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
The torch is being passed. It's clearly time for younger players such as Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat to lead the charge in Vancouver and the twins likely recognize that. Daniel is still locked into a top-six role and playing on the power play, but he's only managed two goals and five points in 13 contests thus far. The veteran will still produce decent numbers, but he's no longer being relied on as one of the team's top players, so lower your expectations a bit.
