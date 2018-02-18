Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort against Bruins

Sedin scored for the second straight game and had an assist in Saturday's win over Boston.

Sedin is riding a four-game point streak and is now up to 15 goals and 37 points in 58 games. The Canucks won't be making the playoff this season, but Sedin is still finding a way to deliver for fantasy goers. His steady production makes him worth owning in many fantasy settings.

